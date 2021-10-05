Michele Martignoni Won't Let Adversity Stop Him | UFC Fight Pass

Rightfully so, the referee stepped between the men, and when Martignoni turned, the sight stunned most of the people watching. Fortunately, Martignoni confirmed that the blood leaking down his face wasn’t from his eyeball as it originally appeared.

“It’s a pretty bad cut on the eyelid,” Martignoni said. “Thank God my eye seems to be ok.”

As a young, regional fighter in a booming division, a doctor stoppage / no contest end to a fight is one of the last things you could hope for, but Martignoni’s spirits and head are both high after the fight.