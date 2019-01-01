Michel Pereira Realizing His Biggest Dream

“I was very happy that people liked my work because I was very criticized in the beginning for having a different style,” he said. “But I proved for a lot of people that it is possible to be a showman and take the legacy of Anderson Silva forward. He fought hard to build himself as an MMA showman, and as the new generation I feel I must continue a job he did so well. I'll be the new Anderson Silva.”

It’s a lofty goal, but why do this if you’re not aiming for the stars? And though Pereira may never get to the heights Silva has, it will be fun seeing “Demolidor” chase “The Spider” because, above all else, Pereira wants to entertain.

“I think a lot about my fans, about the people who pay dearly for a TV channel or for a ticket, so my biggest goal is to entertain people and make them feel good about paying to watch my fight,” said Pereira.

Those fans wanted him in Vancouver, and they got him. All that’s left is for Pereira to give them the show they expect. From there, the Brazilian wants anyone at 170 pounds.



“I don't know much about the fighters in my category, but I want to fight the best,” he said. “I will be the champion and I will be the showman of UFC. I just want to do my job at UFC well and be able to help those who helped me get here.”