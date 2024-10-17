Michel Pereira: ‘I Am Going To Knock Him Out’

Does he run and jump off the cage? Of course. Does he do backflips at random points throughout the fight? Absolutely. But most importantly, does he win? For his last eight consecutive fights, the answer has been an emphatic yes.

Since suffering back-to-back defeats in 2019 and 2020, the 31-year-old Brazilian has ran through his competition, winning eight straight fights, four by finish, and collecting five bonus checks. While the first five wins of his current streak were impressive, Pereira hit a new gear in October of 2023 when he moved up to the middleweight division to face Andre Petroski.

Without having to cut the additional 15 pounds, it looked as though “Demolidor” was in the best physical shape of his life, and his performance proved that; The first punch Pereira threw sat Petroski down just over a minute into the first round. He followed up with a handful of ground-and-pound strikes and that was all she wrote.

“The change to middleweight was so much better,” Pereira said. “It was so different because I was able to start training different, eating different, drinking different. What I’m doing right now is basically reaping what I sowed. I think everything’s been great ever since switching to middleweight.”