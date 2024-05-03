Michel Pereira: Guaranteed Excitement

But this weekend, those energy supplies could be overflowing as the surging middleweight competes in Rio de Janeiro on the UFC 301 pay-per-view main card against Ihor Potieria.

“I’m really happy to be fighting in Brazil, particularly fighting in Rio,” Pereira said on Tuesday afternoon in regard to competing in his home nation for the first time as a member of the UFC roster. “People here are very warm, they’re very into the sport, so they’re going to be cheering me on, supporting me on Saturday.

“I imagine that it will be,” he answered when asked about potentially bringing even more energy than normal during his walk to the Octagon this weekend. “I like to fight with a crowd and with the crowds in Brazil, we all know how they get, so yeah, I think we’re gonna have the Fight of the Night against Ihor.”