Michal Oleksiejczuk | Polish Nerd Looking to Keep Pushing Forward

There have been 33 athletes from Poland who have crossed the threshold into the UFC cage, and just a dozen are on the active roster now, so the fact that Michal Oleksiejczuk and his younger brother Cezary both beat the odds is a testament to their talents and their drive.

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“Our way was very hard,” began the 31-year-old. “We started in a very small gym, don’t have a big opportunity, but our determination gives us power, and I believe that me and my brother would go to the UFC. This is our dream, this is the hard way, but me and my brother love this sport, and this is our passion.”

Cezary earned his first UFC victory last December but suffered a knee injury during the contest and has been sidelined since, with Michal noting he’s started doing light striking drills again and is targeting an early 2027 return to action.