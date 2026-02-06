Michal Oleksiejczuk Found His Stride

The change paid off in a big way. Oleksiejczuk scored two first-round knockouts over Sedriques Dumas and Gerald Meerschaert — eight of his nine wins in the Octagon came via first-round knockouts — and believes he is coming into his prime ahead of his February 7 bout against Marc-Andre Barriault.

“My experience is big, and this gives me a lot of peace,” Oleksiejczuk told UFC.com. “Now, I am calm, and I think that UFC gave me an opportunity for better life, for a good career. I think that I am different person because I learned a lot, and now I think that I am ready for big wins and big fights.”

Preview Saturday's Entire Fight Card

If Oleksiejczuk gets his hand raised in Las Vegas, he would secure a third win in a row for the first time under the promotional banner officially. While he continues to show off his wicked knack for scoring stoppages in the first frame, he has more confidence than ever in his complete game.