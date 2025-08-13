Michal Oleksiejczuk | Fighting Nerds’ New Exchange Student

As the Fighting Nerds began their rise to prominence as a powerful force in the MMA space, more and more athletes from Brazil began looking to make the journey to Sao Paulo to train with the ascending squad helmed by coach Pablo Sucupira and built around the “core four” of Caio Borralho, Jean Silva, Mauricio Ruffy, and Carlos Prates.
But Polish middleweight Michal Oleksiejczuk joining the squad and conducing his training camps in Brazil wasn’t on anyone's 2025 bingo card.
“After my fight with Caio, I started watching Fighting Nerds on Instagram, and I watched fighters who train at Fighting Nerds,” explained Oleksiejczuk, who squared off with the team’s talisman in 2023 and returns to action this weekend at UFC 319 in Chicago opposite veteran Gerald Meerschaert. “I (thought) ‘This is the place for me’ because there are a lot of very good strikers who fight very effectively, very exciting. Fighting Nerds is a very good choice for me; I learn a lot of techniques, my game is better.
“It’s a little hard for me because I have family in Poland,” continued the 30-year-old middleweight. “I miss my family, but soon I (will go) back to Poland, meet with my wife, meet with my daughters, but this is my business, this is normal for me; I am a warrior.
“But Fighting Nerds is very good — a great atmosphere, good people; a great choice.”
Entering 2025 on a three-fight slide and having closed out the previous year by having surgery to address frequent issues with his elbow, Oleksiejczuk made the trek to the South American output for the first time ahead of his UFC 314 clash with Sedriques Dumas in Miami, where he competed alongside Silva.
The southpaw was patient in his approach, content to slowly walk down Dumas, parry most of the blows coming his way and start chipping away with left hands to the body when the opportunities presented themselves. He was measured, the benefit of having logged more than 15 previous appearances inside the Octagon standing in stark contrast to the more robust, rushed movements of his opponent.
A sharp left hand clipped Dumas and sent the Floridian collapsing to the canvas, where Oleksiejczuk quickly pounced and pounded out the finish, instantly bringing his extended skid to an end and it was clear from his emotional reaction that the victory meant a great deal to the dangerous striker.
“The fight in Miami was very good for me,” he said of the win, the humble, soft-spoken competitor downplaying its significance as he readies to make the walk again this weekend. “Before this fight, I felt great and I felt that the fight would be for me.
“My fight with Shara (Magomedov), and with (Kevin) Holland and (Michel) Pereira gave me a lot of experience, great lessons, and now I’m a different fighter.”
Those names he mentioned were his three previous opponents prior to his business trip to South Florida in April, and representative of the level of competition that the seasoned, but still young, finisher has fought over the course of his career.
As Jon Anik mentioned during the UFC 314 broadcast, Oleksiejczuk began his career at light heavyweight, sharing the Octagon with Khalil Rountree Jr. in his promotional debut, logging a 4-3 record with one no contest through his first eight appearances before opting to relocate to the 185-pound ranks. He’s split his first eight appearances at middleweight, earning finishes in each of his victories while landing on the wrong side of things against his now teammate Borralho and the talented trio mentioned above.
Coming off an outstanding performance like the one he had against Dumas and buoyed by both his experience and work with his new squad, “Hussar” believes he’s better than he’s ever been in the past, and that another standout effort is in the offing this weekend.
“My game is better,” he said when asked about the improvements he’s noticed over his two camps in Sao Paulo. “Now I think after my second camp with Fighting Nerds, my game is complete. My grappling, my wrestling is better, my movement is better, and step-by-step I am better in my MMA game.
“I have a lot of experience in the UFC; this is my 17th fight,” he added. “My experience is big and now I think this is my time. This is the best disposition, and I am ready for the fight; I am ready for a great performance for my Brazilian and Polish fans.”
Oleksiejczuk is generally reserved and quick with his answers, owing to the fact that English is not his first language. Despite his English being excellent, he’s still a little hesitant to say too much or display much emotion, but that changed when the subject of being surrounded by his new team this week in Chicago was broached.
The Fighting Nerds typically roll deep, even when there is just one member of the crew on the card, but this week at UFC 319, Oleksiejczuk competes alongside Prates and fellow recent addition Karine Silva, meaning just about everyone associated with the team has made the trip to “The Windy City.”
“For me, this is great because the whole team is in Chicago; a lot of coaches are here to help me,” he said with a smile when asked about being one of three Fighting Nerds set to compete this weekend. “Karine Silva is a great person, Carlos Prates too, and I like fight week with the Fighting Nerds because I feel good energy; it’s a good atmosphere. This is very important for me — I must have good people around me.”
In addition to being unquestionably good people, the team is stylish and unmistakable as well, between their signature glasses that are donned following every victory, and their custom letterman jackets which are rolled out each time one member of the squad is set to compete.
Each member has their own colorway and markers, and while he already has the glasses, Oleksiejczuk is hopeful that his second appearance with the team will result in his being presented with his own Fighting Nerds jacket.
“I have Fighting Nerds glasses; this is an honor for me and a great idea,” he said with a smile when asked about the team’s signature piece of merchandise. “Fighting Nerds are a team whose coaches learn all day, every day — new techniques, new style, great tactics — so it’s a great name for this place.
“I’m sure this fight will be great, and hopefully Pablo will give me a jacket.”
As great as a jacket would be to add to his wardrobe, the real mark of a successful week in Chicago is a post-fight picture in the center of the Octagon with Sucupira, Borralho, and the rest of his coaches, glasses on and spirits high.
It’s a moment Oleksiejczuk is hopeful to create, and he believes that his bout with Meerschaert this weekend will stand alongside a couple other electric pairings set to light up United Center on Saturday.
“I want to finish my opponent; this is my style,” he said, stating his intentions for his bout this weekend. “I think in this fight, maybe I finish my opponent from distance, in the striking.
“For me, it’s a very good fight,” he added. “Chimaev-Du Plessis, Prates-Neal, and I believe my fight will be very exciting for fans on Saturday, as well.”
