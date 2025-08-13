Michal Oleksiejczuk | Fighting Nerds’ New Exchange Student

But Polish middleweight Michal Oleksiejczuk joining the squad and conducing his training camps in Brazil wasn’t on anyone's 2025 bingo card.

“After my fight with Caio, I started watching Fighting Nerds on Instagram, and I watched fighters who train at Fighting Nerds,” explained Oleksiejczuk, who squared off with the team’s talisman in 2023 and returns to action this weekend at UFC 319 in Chicago opposite veteran Gerald Meerschaert. “I (thought) ‘This is the place for me’ because there are a lot of very good strikers who fight very effectively, very exciting. Fighting Nerds is a very good choice for me; I learn a lot of techniques, my game is better.

“It’s a little hard for me because I have family in Poland,” continued the 30-year-old middleweight. “I miss my family, but soon I (will go) back to Poland, meet with my wife, meet with my daughters, but this is my business, this is normal for me; I am a warrior.

“But Fighting Nerds is very good — a great atmosphere, good people; a great choice.”