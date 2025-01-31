Michael 'Venom' Page | This One's For The Fans

The two fighters may both be known as strikers, but they come from very different backgrounds. Page came from the world of point-fighting, while Magomedov cut his teeth as a Muay Thai fighter. For both men, striking is their bread and butter. But, as Page suggested, versatility and diversity of skill could prove to be the difference maker on fight night.

"You're going to see two big egos collide," he grinned.

"It's like two rams, just non-stop going back and forth until somebody's ego subsides and you might see them go to a different Plan B, Plan C, and try to work (it) a different way.

"We're both exceptionally confident in our styles, and that is what we're going to be putting forward first. The thing is, I've been working on other aspects of my game. I'm also confident that I can beat him in other areas. So, for me, I feel like there's a bit of an ego, a bit too much of an ego, for him to want to go elsewhere.