Michael ‘Venom’ Page | Still Dangerous

"He's also going to be confident in the fact that he has nothing to lose. He's not the one that's supposed to come out on top in this scenario, which sometimes leaves you like, 'I can throw the kitchen sink at you because, you know, I got nothing to lose here.' And then, there's his current success within the UFC, as well, nothing to lose here. So there's a lot of positives on his side.

"It's just very hard to get over the style in front of you. When it comes to my style, it's very hard to not have your body respond in the way that everybody responds. As you say, they kind of freeze or get a bit stuck, or just start watching what's going on in front of them. So it's very difficult for anybody, even though he's familiar with me, to get past that. So based on the way I feel, I'm hoping that is what is going to outshine anything that he has, or any confidence that he has on his side, that's going to kill it."

WATCH: Main Event Preview | Co-Main Event Preview

Remarkably, for a fighter whose reputation was built on a spectacular highlight reel, Page is still hunting his first finish in the UFC. With the 38-year-old looking to get back to fighting top-ranked opposition, a stoppage win in London this weekend would be very timely indeed. But, more importantly, it would serve as a helpful reminder that he's still among the most dangerous 170-pound fighters on the planet.

"I guess I feel like it's just going to mean more to maybe the company, because in my head, I feel like that's maybe the only thing that they feel like they haven't got from me yet," he suggested. "I'm entertaining when I go out there. I've had some good wins. I haven't had the finish that I'm known for. When they approached me to join the UFC, it's because they wanted those explosive wins. So I guess for the UFC, it's going to mean like, 'OK, yeah, he's still got it.'"