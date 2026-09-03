Michael ‘Venom’ Page | Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself

“I tend to put people in a very defensive kind of feeling. I make them feel like, ‘Oh wow, this is the reality of it. The stuff that I heard, the stuff that I saw, I thought I was gonna be better than these guys, and he comes in, and he's doing it to me right now. So the best thing for me to do is survive and not be a highlight reel.’

“And I feel like that's where it's difficult, trying to get people to open up when they can feel something dangerous is coming. So yeah, I have to push myself that much harder to force it out of them.”

MORE UFC PARIS: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Donchenko Got His Wish | Soriano Happiest In The Background | Get To Know Salahdine Parnasse | Hooker Back On The Grind

That dangerous fighting style has also led to Page being unable to make the natural next step in his career, which is to take on the top contenders in the welterweight division. But, as Page explained, when his name comes up, nobody at the top wants to raise their hand.

“Everyone at welterweight is... I'm trying to be polite here!” said Page.