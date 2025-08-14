Michael 'Venom' Page | Get Ready For A Different 'MVP'

“Shara Bullet is a person on the rise, a nice, hot prospect that looks like he's going places. And I feel like, if had he beaten me, he'd be talking about a title contention fight to get his title,” he explained.

“So I was expecting a really exciting fight there afterwards. I was offered a fight, and I was just confused at the offering. I’m not gonna disrespect anybody, so I won't name any names, but I (decided to) wait and see what comes up afterwards, and still nothing came.

"So I was like, ‘Look, is there an exciting fight for me to have at middleweight?’ and they found it a lot quicker. So yeah, for me, welterweight is definitely where I want to go, but there seems to be more happening at middleweight. For me, I just want to get exciting fights, as regularly as possible, and I feel like middleweight is a place where I can actually make that happen.”

The next exciting fight of Page’s career takes place this weekend in Chicago, where he’ll take on former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier. It’s another fight at middleweight but, more importantly, it’s a fight that has Page, and the fans, excited, and that’s what really matters to the Londoner.