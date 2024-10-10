Michael Pixley Isn’t Ducking Anybody

After making the splash that Pixley made at ADCC, submitting Nicholas Meregali, the ball was in his court to call his next shot. Eyes were going to be on his next match, regardless of the level of opponent he matched up with, so what’d he do? He landed the biggest active name in grappling.

“This is the match people want,” Pixley explained. “This is the match the whole world’s been looking for and we’re going to make it happen. Nicky Rod’s a great dude, he’s super cool. We’ve talked a few times and all respect to him, but I’m excited.”