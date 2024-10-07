 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass
UFC Fight Pass

Michael Pixley: From Fargo Champ To FPI Main Event

No Two Roads Are The Same But Michael Pixley’s Road To Fight Pass Invitational Headliner Is Unlike Any Other.
By Walker Van Wey • Oct. 7, 2024

From WWE to army crawls to the Daisy Fresh crew to Fight Pass Invitational main event. Michael Pixley took the scenic route to submission grappling stardom.

Walking into his first wrestling practice at eight years old, Pixley was sold a bill of goods about the sport as a whole. Under the impression he was training to become the next star of the WWE, the Illinois-native was shocked to find himself in a world where pins and slams came with much more resistance than he and his uncle were used to seeing.

“My uncle got me into watching WWE and then I saw a flyer that said wrestling,” Pixley laughed. “I thought I was going to be doing RKOs and 619s and next thing I know I show up to practice and we’re doing Army crawls and duck walks and all that stuff and I was like, ‘man, this is not what I thought it was.’”

Feeling more confused than lied to about “real” wrestling, Pixley’s attention span price tag came pretty cheap because once his dad picked him up the next day with a new pair of Asics wrestling shoes, he was off to the races.

Pixley would all but forget about his WWE plans and go on to become one of the most head-turning high school wrestlers in the country, winning not one, but two, Fargo National titles.

While coaching wrestling after high school, he would find himself giving the gentle art another try after seeing a student looking like he’d met his match on the mat. This whole grappling thing didn’t appear to be the same as his effortless trip to Tyron Woodley’s gym only a couple years before.

“Two years after high school I was coaching a class and one of the kids in the class had a black eye and I was like, ‘hey, did you get in a fight?’ and he was like, ‘no, I’ve been going to Pedigo,” Pixley said. “It’s this gym full of world champions, you should go.’ He must’ve said it too close to my phone because I went home and all the Daisy Fresh videos popped up. I went the next day and pretty much got jumped in like a gang, but I started commuting like an hour-and-a-half every day. I was obsessed.”

After making the commute for a couple months, Pixley was so drawn in that he dropped it all and moved to Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to be closer to the gym. In the first year of training, he would win a blue belt world championship.

Three years later, Pixley shot himself to superstardom by submitting Nicholas Meregali at the ADCC tournament.

Despite not taking home ADCC gold, Pixley put the whole world on notice with the same swagger as Nate Diaz. A lot of people may have been shocked, but nobody in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

“I think it was a shock to everyone else who doesn’t know me and hasn’t trained with me,” Pixley said. “All my people knew I was capable of beating anybody in the world. Yeah, it was cool, all the publicity I’m getting and all the people following me and my following going up and all the big matches I’m getting offered, but I knew I was able to beat anybody in the world on any given day.”

Michael Pixley went from wanting to be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin to wanting to be the next John Smith to wanting to blaze his own trail, and the next step comes in the FIGHT PASS Invitational 8 main event against Nicky Rodriguez.

With similar styles clashing and a dog-like will to win in both competitors, FPI 8 is, without a doubt, cementing the next face of submission grappling.

For the greatest action across the world of combat sports, sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!
 

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
Carla Esparza reacts in the Octagon after announcing her retirement following a decision loss against Tecia Pennington in a strawweight fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Interviews

Carla Esparza Announces Retirement | UFC 307

Two-Time Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza Talks With Joe Rogan Following Her Retirement Fight At UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City, Utah On October 5, 2024 

Watch the Video
Nicky Rodriguez reacts after his victory against Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board |…

Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Play

More