Michael Pixley: From Fargo Champ To FPI Main Event

Feeling more confused than lied to about “real” wrestling, Pixley’s attention span price tag came pretty cheap because once his dad picked him up the next day with a new pair of Asics wrestling shoes, he was off to the races.

Pixley would all but forget about his WWE plans and go on to become one of the most head-turning high school wrestlers in the country, winning not one, but two, Fargo National titles.

While coaching wrestling after high school, he would find himself giving the gentle art another try after seeing a student looking like he’d met his match on the mat. This whole grappling thing didn’t appear to be the same as his effortless trip to Tyron Woodley’s gym only a couple years before.

“Two years after high school I was coaching a class and one of the kids in the class had a black eye and I was like, ‘hey, did you get in a fight?’ and he was like, ‘no, I’ve been going to Pedigo,” Pixley said. “It’s this gym full of world champions, you should go.’ He must’ve said it too close to my phone because I went home and all the Daisy Fresh videos popped up. I went the next day and pretty much got jumped in like a gang, but I started commuting like an hour-and-a-half every day. I was obsessed.”