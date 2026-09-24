Michael Pirotton | Silence Is Golden | Zuffa Boxing 11

The 12-2 heavyweight from Sprimont, Liege, is in London for his main event assignment against local hero and high-profile Zuffa Boxing signing, Johnny Fisher. It’s a fight that puts Fisher on a platform in front of his own fans, but Pirotton plans on stealing the stage for himself.

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“I'm 30, and I need to present myself to the boxing fans and be able to mix up with the top guys, so it's a great introduction,” he told UFC.com this week. “Johnny is really popular in the UK, and the UK is one of the main countries for boxing, so I know the British boxing fans are really proud and stand behind their guys, and they all overlook me. But I think that's the last time they're gonna do it.”

Pirotton has seen the media swirling around Fisher, whose character and popularity have made this fight appointment viewing this Saturday night. But the Belgian has also been scouting his man carefully, and said their paths almost crossed in the gym in the past. But now they get to throw leather for real.