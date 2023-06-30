Michael Morales Wants People To See The Fire Inside Of Him

His next task comes in the form of the steady Max Griffin. The 37-year-old came to the UFC roster in 2016, and after some ups and downs, is in the best form of his career, having won four of his last five bouts. Griffin, a 14-fight veteran in the organization, has been one of the toughest outs in the welterweight division the last few years. He has only been finished once in 28 professional fights, which came to Colby Covington in the third round of Griffin’s UFC debut.

It is a perfect, stiff test for Morales, who has finished all but two of his 14 victories, and it is one he is meeting with great enthusiasm.

“I respect (Griffin’s) experience a lot and the fact that he's been through a lot and has seen a lot of things in the UFC,” Morales said. “He knows everything about himself. He knows where he's at, and I think it's going to be very good for me, as well, because that poses a challenge and an opportunity for me to evolve and to continue going forward.”