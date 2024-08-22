Michael Morales: The Time Is Now

“I think it’s because of the weird style that I have,” Morales said. “My fighting is just very unorthodox for [my opponents], so they can’t anticipate that. Also, because I pay a lot of attention to the other fighter. I have this in me. I see how he’s breathing, how he’s coming on, how he’s feeling during the fight. I keep analyzing and studying like that.”

That weird style was recognized by newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who invited Morales to his training camp in preparation for his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

“Actually, Belal hit me up on Instagram,” Morales said. “The camp had gotten in touch with some of my teammates, as well. First, it was my coach that got in touch with me, then it was him directly that got in touch with me. So, I got an opportunity to be the secret weapon. I think mostly for the wrestling, that’s why he got me, and also because of my hands. I got that unorthodox style, and I think I was able to prepare him for Leon. We hit each other pretty hard; we went at it. We were just measuring strengths out there. I learned so much from him, and Belal, he’s a guy that learns all the time, as well, and I learned a lot from him, so, I’m happy to have helped [his] camp.”