Michael Morales | Ready For A Showcase In The Spotlight

One of the various reasons prospects are so enticing is because it all seems possible for a young fighter with potential. Their ceiling, limitations and pitfalls are yet undiscovered, which naturally invigorates the imagination of the fanbase. So, when undefeated 25-year-old Michael Morales racked up five wins in a row after earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, the hype machine started building its bandwagon. His first-round TKO victory over Neil Magny got things rolling in a real way last summer, and now Morales gets his first taste of both top 10 action and the main event spotlight as he faces former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales on May 17.
Perhaps the most enticing attribute of Morales, beyond the physical tools and rapidly sharpening skillset, is his composure. Almost always smiling, Morales’ victories in the Octagon have, for the most part, felt like a steady dismantling of his opponents rather than one-way blowouts. While the latter does wonders for stealing headlines and social media circulation, Morales’ performances have a maturity about them. His first-round knockouts of Trevin Giles and Neil Magny were calculated rather than Hail Mary haymakers, and he showed his well-roundedness in decision wins over seasoned veterans Jake Matthews and Max Griffin. In approaching his first five-round assignment, he isn’t showing any signs of shrinking from the moment.
“I don’t like to get ahead of facts,” Morales told UFC.com through a translator. “I’m just taking opportunity by opportunity. Now, it led me here, so I know it’s going to be a good representation for Ecuador and Latin America. I’m just taking the right steps one-by-one.”
Fighting professionally since he was just 18 years old, Morales had 11 fights under his belt before making the walk in the UFC APEX for his Dana White’s Contender Series bout. Along the way, he tallied 10 finishes and saw a third round just once.
And since debuting in the UFC, Morales has fought a steady diet of experienced veterans who know how to push and break an unexperienced fighter. At the time Morales faced them, his first five UFC opponents combined for 124 total professional fights. In Burns, he will stand across from a man who has more UFC fights (23) than Morales has in his career, but Morales knows that means very little once they step into the Octagon.
“Ever since I started fighting, I was facing veterans of the sport, people who were older than me,” Morales said. “I’ve been working hard because I know that everyone wants to rip my head off, so I know I have a target on my back. I’m training harder because of that.”
Although Morales’ undefeated record is one of the standout things about him on paper, the young Ecuadorian doesn’t feel all that precious about protecting it. Instead, he is more focused on drinking in the moments as they come, collecting stories he hopes to one day tell his grandkids. The unblemished record is, in his eyes, “something that can be undone” whereas all that he experiences is something nobody can take away.
He holds a lot of respect for Burns even if oddsmakers, who have Morales as a -850 favorite according to DraftKings, believe the main event is little more than a steppingstone on his journey up the increasingly loaded welterweight ladder. That regard for the 38-year-old Brazilian won’t prompt Morales to take it lightly on Burns, though.
“I’m going to show my best, my skills,” he said. “One way to respect a fighter is actually finishing him, so that’s what I’m looking for.”
If Morales gets past Burns, then comes the time to discuss him as not just a red-hot prospect but a real contender in a division chock full of fresh and exciting faces. Newly minted champion Jack Della Maddalena, 28, is the cream of the new crop, although Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry, Joaquin Buckley and Sean Brady are among those who are just waiting for their chance to prove that they, too, are championship material. That’s not to forget about the already proven contenders looking to dig their way back into the picture like former champions Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards.
One could argue the welterweight title picture is more exciting than ever as we approach the midpoint of the 2025 schedule. Morales, should he get his hand raised on May 17, is ready to prove he is peers with that group and kick his hype train into top gear.
“I have a hard fight coming up; I have to give my all,” he said. “I know it’s going to be hard against an opponent like Gilbert. This is an opportunity I’ve earned because of the work I’ve been doing in the UFC. I’ve been doing a pretty good job, so now I’m just going to be focused on the victory and showcasing who Michael Morales is.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 17, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.