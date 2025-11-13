Michael Morales | Championship Ready

Fighting for a belt would mean the world to Morales, not just for the chance to capture the prestige of a UFC title, but also to help fly the flag for Ecuador on the biggest stage in the sport. It’s something he does every time he makes the walk to the Octagon as he proudly represents both his homeland of Ecuador and his adopted home of Mexico.

“(Ecuador is) home. It’s where I’m from. It’s where I’m very proud to represent as a place,” he explained. “And also Mexico, because Mexico will be with me. I will be carrying the flag of both places. These are the places that welcome me, and both of them have given me and gifted me so much to be where I am now.

WATCH: VeChain UFC 322 Embedded

“I want, more than anything, for people to know about Ecuador. It’s a small country, but a country that has so many good fighters, and there's so many of them. Yes, right now we're four (in the UFC), but I want us to be 10 and be 20, and be even more and more… And now I've been hearing that the UFC is actually opening gyms in Ecuador. So there will be more fighters, and we'll be showing the talent that we have there, and I'm very proud of representing my country. And, above all, (I represent) not just my country, but my mom, who’s not just the one that I love, but also a figure in sports that has always been an inspiration to me.”

Throughout his sit-down interview, Morales’s responses revealed a singular focus. This fight is a job with a clear goal at the end of it, and he’s very clear on how he sees the night panning out.

“Knockout, first round,” he stated.