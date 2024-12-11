Michael Johnson’s Best Moments | UFC Tampa

If there’s one thing for certain about UFC lightweight Michael Johnson, it’s that he’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.
The 38-year-old has fought the who’s who over the years, including UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz, to name a few.
Johnson’s spent nearly 15 years competing inside the Octagon, making the walk 29 times. Over that time, through wins and losses, he’s made a significant impact on the sport, with numerous highlights and a handful of performance bonuses to his name.
Before he collides with Ottman Azaitar at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley in Tampa, let’s take a look back at some of his best finishes inside the Octagon.
Michael Johnson vs Dustin Poirier
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – September 17, 2016
Coming off back-to-back losses in 2015, Johnson needed a win to maintain his position in the lightweight Top 10. His next assignment wasn’t all that easy, however, as he was set to face Dustin Poirier in a five-round main event.
“The Diamond” was riding a four-fight win streak with three knockouts after returning to the lightweight division. Prior to the fight, Johnson said he was too fast and going to put Poirier’s lights out.
It only took 90 seconds into the first round for Johnson to deliver on that promise. Both men threw a combination simultaneously, but Johnson was the one to find the target, catching Poirier with a right on the chin to send him crashing to the canvas. A few follow-up strikes later and that was all she wrote.
Michael Johnson vs Alan Patrick
UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs Rakić – May 14, 2022
Whenever you start to doubt Michael Johnson, he has a way of making you look foolish for doing so. Johnson was 35 years old and coming off four straight losses in 2022 heading into a matchup with Alan Patrick at UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs Rakić. With many wondering if he was nearing the end of his career, Johnson made it clear that he still had plenty of gas left in the tank.
After a back-and-forth opening frame, a four-punch combination that ended with a swift left hook put Patrick to sleep in the second. The knockout was Johnson’s most recent finish inside the Octagon and proved he still has the power to put opponents away before the final horn.
Michael Johnson vs Danny Castillo
UFC Fight Night: Browne vs Bigfoot – October 5, 2012
It was a tale of two rounds when Johnson met Danny Castillo back in 2012. One minute into the first round, Castillo landed a straight right to drop Johnson. Castillo followed up with a barrage of ground-and-pound strikes to try to close the show, but Johnson managed to defend well enough to stay in the fight.
After spending the next four minutes on his back to close out the round, Johnson walked back to his corner knowing he needed something big to gain Castillo’s respect. Just 60 seconds into the second round, it was Johnson’s turn to land the big shot. A left hook dropped Castillo, and it only took four, albeit vicious, ground-and-pound strikes to put Castillo out cold.
Michael Johnson vs Gleison Tibau
UFC 168: Weidman vs Silva 2 – December 28, 2013
Not only does Johnson love a comeback, but he likes finding finishing blows when you least expect it. The first round between Johnson and Gleison Tibau was fairly uneventful, and the opening minute of the second was much of the same.
That was until Johnson landed back-to-back 1-2s, with the second straight left finding the target, connecting clean on Tibau’s ear to score the knockout victory.
Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks of live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.