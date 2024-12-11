Michael Johnson’s Best Moments | UFC Tampa

The 38-year-old has fought the who’s who over the years, including UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz, to name a few.

Enter Dana White's 16 Days Of Giveaways

Johnson’s spent nearly 15 years competing inside the Octagon, making the walk 29 times. Over that time, through wins and losses, he’s made a significant impact on the sport, with numerous highlights and a handful of performance bonuses to his name.

Before he collides with Ottman Azaitar at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley in Tampa, let’s take a look back at some of his best finishes inside the Octagon.

Michael Johnson vs Dustin Poirier

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – September 17, 2016

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)