Michael Johnson | The Climb Continues

Johnson’s career has seen its peaks and valleys since his debut in The Ultimate Fighter Season 12 finale in 2010, but now, heading into his first fight of 2025, he finds himself fresh off a two-fight win streak with real momentum behind him.

“It feels like I’m getting right back to my old self,” Johnson said. “I’m getting back to my winning ways. Clearing all the BS out of my head and I’m just getting in here and beating these guys, some of these young up and comers. I’m excited to get in here and continue to get the opportunity from the UFC to shine like this.

POWER SLAP 14: Live And Free On YouTube | Get Tickets | More Info

“When I left the Top 5, I’ve felt like I’ve been forgotten. I was almost left for dead, but now I’m back and ready to make some noise again.”

Having a career that’s spanned multiple eras, Johnson’s watched fighters come and go while he’s continued to push through, even when the results haven’t gone his way. He credits that to a deep-rooted resilience instilled in him from a young age.