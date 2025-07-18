Michael Johnson | The Climb Continues

With 30 fights inside the Octagon, UFC lightweight Michael Johnson is one of the most seasoned veterans in the promotion.
Johnson’s career has seen its peaks and valleys since his debut in The Ultimate Fighter Season 12 finale in 2010, but now, heading into his first fight of 2025, he finds himself fresh off a two-fight win streak with real momentum behind him.
“It feels like I’m getting right back to my old self,” Johnson said. “I’m getting back to my winning ways. Clearing all the BS out of my head and I’m just getting in here and beating these guys, some of these young up and comers. I’m excited to get in here and continue to get the opportunity from the UFC to shine like this.
“When I left the Top 5, I’ve felt like I’ve been forgotten. I was almost left for dead, but now I’m back and ready to make some noise again.”
Having a career that’s spanned multiple eras, Johnson’s watched fighters come and go while he’s continued to push through, even when the results haven’t gone his way. He credits that to a deep-rooted resilience instilled in him from a young age.
“I think I get a lot of my consistency and fight from my mother,” Johnson said. “ Always growing up watching her not give up. I lost my father at a young age, and she was always so tough raising me and my siblings.
“I think I have something that a lot of these fighters don’t and that’s a will to keep going. I’ve been through so many eras and seen so many changes in it. I think these new fighters are a little bit soft. They don’t have the full ability to fight. They’re skilled, but I think a lot of them are moving too fast.”
And that’s exactly how Johnson feels about his upcoming opponent, Daniel Zellhuber, who he’ll meet on the main card at UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 this Saturday in New Orleans.
“I think he’s a good kid,” Johnson said. “He can fight. He’s got a good frame for the division, but I just think they’re pushing him a little too fast. I think they’re high on him too much. Kid’s got six fights in the UFC, he’s only finished one of them. But he’s talented, he’s got some skills. It’s going to be a tough fight and I’m looking forward to it.
“Fifteen years in the game, you know I’ve seen everything. I haven’t seen anything special from him that I need to be worried about.”
So, what does he expect the fight to look like?
“Me moving and grooving,” Johnson told UFC.com. “You guys have seen my fighting style. It really hasn’t changed much. I think it’s just become a little tighter. I’m definitely going to go in here and fight.
“I’m always looking for knockouts, but the most important thing for me is to go in there and win. I’m going in here to win, look to break him and just stay busy.”
Getting the win is crucial, especially with Johnson’s long-term goal still set on the UFC lightweight world title. He feels like he’s getting better with age and says the new wave of talent lacks the same resolve he’s carried throughout his career, making this the perfect time for a late career run up the ladder.
“I’m going to go after this world title,” Johnson said. “I think I’m going to do something spectacular. A lot of people don’t see guys making a title run around my age, especially coming down from the dumps where I’ve been, but that’s behind me right now so it’s time to get better.”
