Michael Johnson Is Still Hunting Glory

"Don't hold on to anything too much," he said. "Don't hold on to the wins as much. Don't hold on to the losses as much. Just continue to go with the flow and just enjoy the ride in the process. Like I say, just don't hold on to anything.

"I would get too high on my highs and celebrate the wins a little too much. Or you would get too low on the lows and just sit there and dwell about a loss and just let it eat at you day-in, day-out. Over these 16 years, I've learned to just say, 'Hey, it is what it is.' Just tie your shoes up and get back to work – after a win, after a loss, same thing."

Preview Every Matchup At UFC 326

It's smart advice from a seasoned veteran of the game, who has seen firsthand the explosion in the UFC's popularity over the years, though he has been less impressed with some of the talent he's seen starting to get involved in the sport.

"It's incredible to see what the UFC has done, how much the sport has grown as a whole, and just seeing the different talent that comes in, day in, day out, it's extremely exciting to see," he said.