Michael Johnson Is Gaining Momentum

Coming off a four-fight skid, Johnson turned a corner last year, defeating Alan Patrick and Marc Diakiese, and earning Fight of the Night honors against Jamie Mullarkey in a razor-thin split decision loss. While on paper, Johnson did suffer a defeat against Mullarkey, Johnson believes he won the contest two rounds to one, and carries the momentum of, in his mind, a three-fight win streak into 2023.

“2021 was rough,” Johnson said. “I think I only had one or two fights, dealt with a lot of injuries, dealt with a lot of personal problems and stuff like that. Fast forward to 2022, things got a little better. I cleared my plate a little bit and got back to really focusing on fighting and what I need to do. Now we’re going into 2023 strong and on a three-fight win streak.”

Johnson is no stranger to the ebbs and flows of the fight game. The UFC veteran enters his 13th year with the promotion and comes into his 28th UFC fight week more relaxed than ever. Keep in mind, this is an athlete who faced Edson Barboza, Beneil Dariush, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov consecutively.

It’s one thing to keep your body healthy for over a decade in such a physically demanding sport, but more importantly, what’s stuck with Johnson throughout his career is his undeniable passion for mixed martial arts and competition that keeps him coming back hungry for more.