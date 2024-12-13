Michael Johnson: 30 Fights And Counting

On Saturday, he faces Ottman Azaitar, who is 2-2 since joining the UFC in 2019, and 13-2 overall. Johnson has nothing but respect when it comes to his 30th UFC opponent.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“Ottman is a good fighter. He definitely has a lot of power in his hands. I’ve seen his skillset, he’s got a great record and he comes from a great camp.”

Johnson steps into the matchup coming off a victory against Darrius Flowers earlier this year. His hand speed, body attacks, and timely takedowns throughout the fight led to a unanimous decision victory and his 14th UFC win.