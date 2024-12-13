 Skip to main content
Michael Johnson prepares to face Darrius Flowers in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Athletes

Michael Johnson: 30 Fights And Counting

Lightweight Michael Johnson Takes On Ottman Azaitar At UFC Tampa In What Will Be His 30th Appearance Inside The Octagon
By Ryan White, on X @ryannwwhite • Dec. 13, 2024

Longevity in MMA is a rare achievement for many. Michael Johnson, on the other hand, is defying the odds. “The Menace” is back for the second time this year and it will be his 30th walk to the Octagon, which puts him on a list of only 17 others in the history of the promotion. 

On Saturday, he faces Ottman Azaitar, who is 2-2 since joining the UFC in 2019, and 13-2 overall. Johnson has nothing but respect when it comes to his 30th UFC opponent. 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“Ottman is a good fighter. He definitely has a lot of power in his hands. I’ve seen his skillset, he’s got a great record and he comes from a great camp.”

Johnson steps into the matchup coming off a victory against Darrius Flowers earlier this year. His hand speed, body attacks, and timely takedowns throughout the fight led to a unanimous decision victory and his 14th UFC win. 

Michael Johnson Stuns Alan Patrick In Round 2 | UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic
Michael Johnson Stuns Alan Patrick In Round 2 | UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic
It was a performance that Johnson was proud of. 

“I took away a lot of positive things. I really want to implement my wrestling again, which is something I’ve gotten away from in a lot of my MMA fights.”

“I’ve been really trying to tune it in on solidifying wins, getting great positions and looking for finishes,” Johnson said to UFC.com.

Ahead of his next challenge with Azaitar, “The Menace’s” vibes are high, despite having a rough 2024 following his victory in February. 

Michael Johnson reacts after knocking out Danny Castillo during their lightweight fight at the UFC on FX event at Target Center on October 5, 2012 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
“This year has been a little rough for your boy, I ain’t gonna lie,” Johnson explained. “I had my fight in February, then I turned around and was going to fight again in St Louis and had the shoulder injury. I had to get shoulder surgery back in March so, I’m just really thankful and blessed to be able to compete at the end of the year.”

Johnson’s passion for the sport has clearly never left. And with wins over Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, and Tony Ferguson, he’s proven he can do more than just compete with the elites of the lightweight division.

While facing shoulder surgery and its aftermath, Johnson revealed to UFC.com how he was able to get through the difficult moments. 

“It’s been a lot of grinding, a lot of down time, a lot of self-reflection, but I made it a point to stay myself and stay true and just ride it out until we get up again.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Johnson works outside of the Octagon, as well. During his time off, Johnson focused a little bit on his real estate career and shared what it’s like balancing both lives. 

“I sold my friend’s house over the summer, which was a great experience, but you know I’m always looking for new clients. Just trying to stay busy. Juggling the gym time and then back in the office and working on leads and trying to get as many calls as possible. There’s so much high competition in both of these worlds, especially in south Florida, so I’m trying to find my niche right now.”

When it comes to the fight game, Johnson’s confidence is always there, but there’s a different energy this week from the veteran. He brings a sense of real urgency to UFC Tampa. 

“If I do everything I do and execute my gameplan perfectly, I go in and I get a finish. That’s what we’re going to do. Like I said, I have to be close to perfect. I have to win, I can’t afford a loss.” 

Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks of live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.