Michael Chiesa Making The Most Of The Down Time

Skateboarding

“I’ve started skateboarding again and that has consumed a lot of my time,” said Chiesa, who has posted several videos of his exploits on his Instagram page and says he usually rides for three or four hours a day. “Skateboarding was the first love of my life, so I’m enjoying being out here.”

Not only has the current situation given the 21-fight veteran a chance to get back on his board and reacquaint himself with the local skate park, but it has also reminded him of some of the major lessons that skateboarding taught him during his formative years, many of which carry over nicely to his professional life inside the cage, as well.

“The one thing it taught me is — it’s not even about how many times you have to try and fail before you achieve something; it’s more about how much of a beating you take. It’s a very physical sport,” he said. “You learn how to take a beating and keep going.

“Anybody that wants to disregard what I’m saying, I would challenge them to run in a slow jog and then just jump up and slam down into the concrete. How many times are you going to be willing to run, jump, and slam into the concrete? That’s something I’m glad I had growing up because it made me tough.”