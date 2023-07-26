Michael Chiesa Is 'Obsessed' With The Sport Of MMA

“I can never get myself to slow down from training,” he admits. “My eyes are still set on the prize. I’m 35 years old, I've had a few shortcomings in these last few fights, but it has not deterred my confidence that I'm one of the best in the world and the goal has remained the same: it's to become world champion. And I thought that it would take getting a world title to get everything else that I have; getting in the mix, getting close to commentary, doing all the analyst work. I thought it would take a world title to get to that, but I'm already here, so I don't have to do this anymore if I didn't want to. If I wanted to call it a career, I've had a great career, but I'm not done yet. I haven't finished what I set out to do and that's to become world champion. So my obsession continues to grow day in and day out. This sport has never stopped growing on me. It would be almost criminal if it did, because this sport has given me everything. It has given me a life that no other avenue I could have taken in life could have given me. This sport has given me everything.”

In Chiesa’s eyes, the way he gives back to that sport is by going all-in during training camp, then leaving it all in the Octagon on fight night. He knows that you can lie to yourself and anyone around you, but you can’t lie to the sport. The truth comes out when the door shuts and it’s just you and your opponent, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s a beauty that the Washington product embraces, and he wants everyone to experience it, as well, so when you see him preparing for Holland, there are some familiar faces from the next generation around him, not just training, but learning.

“One thing that helps with keeping the fire burning when it comes to this obsession is when I first got in the sport, I was the young guy,” Chiesa said. “I was the young guy, and me and Sam Sicilia were looking up to the guys like Cody Mackenzie and Lyle Beerbohm. And as time has gone on, I've taken that senior role in the gym. And when you’ve got these guys like Brady Hiestand and Chase Hooper making their way up the rankings and they're coming to help you, you see the shades in them that I saw in myself when I was 24 years old, first making my way. It’s something that gives you a lot of gratitude.

"It makes me realize what role I'm in and it keeps me wanting to progress, not only for myself, but I want to keep progressing for them. Because you're always going to look to the people ahead of you and their successes and think, in the best way possible, I can do what they did; I’m with that guy every day, and I have time on my side. So I want to achieve everything and more to blaze a trail for them to walk in. I want to blaze the trail so they can walk my line and be more successful than I am. I want them to have everything I have and more. So having these young guys in the gym, they keep me honest, they keep me sharp and keep me motivated. It definitely helps fuel that obsession that you would think didn't need any more fuel as it burns now.”