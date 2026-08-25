Michael Chiesa | The Next Chapter Begins

At the moment, Chiesa refuses to call himself a commentator, much in the same way some fighters won’t call themselves a UFC fighter until they get their first win, or some champions don’t completely view themselves as champions until they’ve successfully defended their title. But the reality is that just as those competitors can and should call themselves UFC athletes or world champions straight away, Chiesa has already been serving as a commentator for quite some time, which is precisely why he’s fully prepared and likely to crush things this weekend in Shanghai.

Between calling events for promotions like LFA and BFL, working with John Gooden on the last two seasons of Road to UFC, rotating in on Dana White’s Contender Series, and being a fixture on the UFC BJJ broadcasts, Chiesa has put in his time, taking full advantage of every opportunity that has been presented to him and making the absolute most of them every time out.

“I feel like once I started to show some promise, I feel like the company — especially Zach Candito — has put me in a lot of positions to kind of groom me for this, get me prepared,” Chiesa said. “I don’t know if that was the intent or not, but I really feel like they’ve been setting me up for success, and that’s a good way to test and see where somebody’s ceiling is at. I think I’m starting to show that my ceiling is getting higher. I think I can get out there and sit with the big boys, and I’m gonna find that out in a few days... If I would have been in this situation last year, I’d be s******* my pants, whereas now I’m just much more excited and ready. I feel like I’m going into a fight with a lot of confidence. I had a good camp, I’m healthy, I’m injury-free. I had the right partners; the sparring was good — I just feel excited to go out and compete; that’s the best way I can describe it.

“I don’t think that if I was still fighting that this would be happening, so I feel very —I take a lot of solace in being like, ‘Okay, I made the right choice; everything is going in the direction that I want it to go. This was the right move.’ ... Now I’m back to training, and I’m crying in my car!” added Chiesa. “Now I’m having fun, and now I’m really loving being retired.”