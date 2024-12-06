Michael Chiesa: 'My Love For The Sport Never Faded'

“I feel like the pieces are really coming together in terms of experience and wisdom and being a veteran while still having some youth on my side,” he said. “It's like a perfect storm where, yeah, I turn 37 the night of my fight, but historically I haven't had a lot of major injuries. I haven't had major surgeries. I've had back issues, but never had to get them surgically handled. My body's very much intact. My brain is very much intact. I haven't taken too many hard shots. I'm a very cerebral fighter, and it's a blessing to have my body and my brain be where it's at. At this stage in my career, because I've been in the UFC since 2012, and I've been doing this for almost 17 years, you would think I would've sustained a lot more damage along the way, but my body still feels very fresh, and I've learned so much over the course of my career that now I'm really honing in on how to train, how to prepare, how to listen to my body, and how to be confident enough to take a day off.”

That last part is something Chiesa picked up from fellow analyst Michael Bisping, and the late-career success of the former middleweight champ and others in recent years has him eager to see what the next chapter looks like.

“Fine tuning everything is what's really going to lead to me having a lot of success on this next run, because I do have a lot of tread left on the tires,” said Chiesa. “My aspirations have not changed, and the way that I fight historically ages very well. When you look at guys like Demian Maia, Glover Teixeira, those are guys I look up to a lot because of the success they had late in their career. I really feel like I can make another run. I feel better now, and I'm performing better now in the gym than I was when I was on a four-fight win streak and knocking on the door to fight Kamaru Usman. I feel better now and I'm performing better now. So now it's just about executing at the times it matters most, which is when it comes to competition.”