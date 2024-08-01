Michael Chiesa: ‘Let’s Find Out Who’s The Toughest’

“It’s like unfinished business. While there’s no beef between us, I don’t know how he feels about me, but I have a tremendous amount of respect for the guy. We’re pretty cordial when we see each other. It’s one of those things where I asked to fight Tony Ferguson after I fought Beneil Dariush. He was the boogeyman, no one wanted to fight him. I was willing to throw my name in the hat. I asked for Tony Ferguson, I asked for a main event, and they gave it to me. That was when I had a really bad back injury that put me out for a while.”

This time around, The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 winner is not only in better physical condition, but is as mentally sharp as he’s ever been in his professional career. After three straight setbacks, Chiesa took a year-long break from competition to bring much needed attention to the mental aspect of his game.

UFC ABU DHABI: How To Watch | Buy Tickets

“The adjustments I’ve needed to make in the last year have been more mental than technical,” Chiesa said. “Obviously, I’m always improving from a technical standpoint, I’m always improving my skills, but there are things I needed to address from the mental side of the sport. I know it’s very cliché to say but this sport really is 99 percent mental. I needed to get my mentality right.

“I’m very fortunate. My uncle is a sports psychologist, so [I’ve been] communicating with him, talking with him, working out the kinks and getting things fixed that needed to be fixed. Just getting those things addressed was very important, especially heading into this fight.”