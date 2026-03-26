Michael Chiesa | The Last Ride

A shaggy hopeful from Spokane, Washington, “Maverick” shared the dream of winning The Ultimate Fighter and earning his place on the UFC roster with his father, Mark, but when Chiesa got the call to take part in the show, he didn’t want to go. His father was losing his long battle with leukemia, and the dutiful son wanted to be there for his dad’s last days, but he’d made a promise, so he went to Las Vegas and joined the cast of the one and only live season of the long-running reality TV competition series.

Shortly after he won his elimination round match against Johnavan Visante, Mark Chiesa passed away at age 52. After briefly returning home to be with his family, his son returned to Las Vegas with an even greater focus. When he learned the date of the finale, his resolve increased even more.

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“You find out that the finale is on your mom’s birthday and I’m going through this tournament, every single fight, I’m thinking, ‘Dude, you have to win,’” said Chiesa from his hotel room Seattle, where this weekend, he’ll make the final walk to the Octagon of his career in a main card clash with Niko Price on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. “You can’t maintain this kind of pressure over an entire career because it’s not sustainable, it wouldn’t work, but for every one of those fights, it was like, ‘I can’t lose because if I do, I’m gonna give her another reason to cry. She’s crying enough — she’s hurt, she’s broken — and if I lose and she sees this, I’m gonna add to that, and I just can’t do it. I have to win; I don’t have a choice.’”