Michael Chiesa Is Still That Guy

The last time we saw the welterweight contender was at UFC 265 in August, when a disappointing result against Vicente Luque halted the four-fight win streak he had compiled since moving back to 170 pounds. Chiesa didn’t dwell on the loss very long; he instead chose to hit the training mat with the determination of getting back on track.

“I just wanted to right my wrongs. I made a tactical error in that fight, in a fight that I was handily winning. Even though it was only three minutes and some odd change, I was really having a really good fight up until that one tactical error that I made,” Chiesa told UFC.com. “We were able to address that one flaw in that fight that led to me coming up short, and other than that we are just building off two great training camps this year. You don’t want to let all that work go to waste, so there is no better way to erase that loss than to just get back in the mix.”

Preview Every Fight On UFC Fight Night: Vieira Vs Tate

That’s when the UFC came calling with a name.

“When they called me with Sean Brady, it was ‘Absolutely, yes, let’s go’”.

Not many men would be excited to fight a surging undefeated (14-0) fighter like Brady, but Chiesa has never been the type to duck a fight. Chiesa has been thoroughly impressed by Brady’s four wins in the UFC and can see why fans and analysts alike peg Brady as a potential champion.