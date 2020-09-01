Introducing Michael Chandler

If they haven’t, you’ve got a couple weeks to go down the YouTube rabbit hole and get acquainted with Mr. Chandler, 21-5 as a pro with wins over former UFC champs Benson Henderson (twice) and Eddie Alvarez on a resume that has him clearly among the best 155-pounders of this era.

He agrees that the two-fight series he split with Alvarez is a good place to start, and his wins over Henderson, who he knocked out in their August rematch, also gives a good indication of what he does on fight night. At the same time, Chandler doesn’t want to rest on his laurels, and he knows that there are those who wonder how he could possibly debut in a title fight next month.

“I think I have a pretty good resume, but also, it's a what have you done for me lately business, and I understand that and I understand the criticism of 'who the heck does this guy think he is, coming in from another organization thinking he deserves a title shot or thinking he deserves to step in?'” he said. “Listen, this is not a decision that I made. The UFC is gonna do what the UFC wants to do; they've earned their right to be able to do that. Dana White has earned the right to be able to run this business how he wants to run it. That's the decision that he made and I'm just the guy who stepped in line and said, ‘I'll do it, so let's go.’”

And whether he fights or not on October 24, knowing that Chandler is on the roster and in the mix to not only square off with the likes of Nurmagomedov and Gaethje, but fighters like Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Dan Hooker, Paul Felder, etc. is a dream fans didn’t think would ever come true. But when Chandler’s contract was up and he became a free agent, he knew where he wanted to be.

“There hasn't been a day that has gone by in the last 11 years that I wasn't intrigued by or thought about being in the UFC,” he said. “Whether it's everybody kind of comparing me to the guys who were at the top of the heap or big dream matchups that UFC / MMA fans have wanted to see, this has been a long time coming and I think this is the right time. If this was two years ago, I wouldn't have been ready. If it was four years ago, I wouldn't have been ready. Right now, in this moment, this is the best I've ever felt and the most confident I've ever been, so I think it was inevitable, and as soon as I knew I was gonna test free agency this time, I knew in my heart that I was gonna end up here and here we are - it all worked out perfectly.”

It wasn’t a long test, as the UFC scooped Chandler up as soon as it could, and that was just fine with him.