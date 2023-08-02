Michael Chandler Visits Tennessee Titans Training Camp

Power Slap
Nashville's Michael Chandler stopped by the Tennessee Titans training facility on Tuesday as the Titans prepare for preseason football.
Chandler, accompanied by his son Hap, toured Saint Thomas Sports Park and watched practice with Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. They also met Titans General Manager Ran Carthon and were fitted for custom jerseys from the equipment room.
After practice, Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill played catch with Hap while he and Chandler discussed season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter and what it was like to be around Conor McGregor.
Chandler also stopped by a local radio station, 104.5 The Zone, to promote UFC’s upcoming event in Nashville this weekend at Bridgestone Arena.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font is the first time that the Octagon has been in “The Volunteer State” since UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis in March of 2019. That main event delivered fireworks, with Pettis landing a superman punch knockout that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Chandler believes the athletes on this weekend’s card are primed to deliver a similar experience for fight fans, and believes that the crowd will show out in a big way.
Before heading out, Chandler tested out his receiving skills on the JUGS machine, snagging 20-yard passes and fielding 50-yard punts. Chandler did better than he expected, catching nearly every football that came his way.
Chandler is currently one of the head coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, which airs Tuesdays on ESPN+. He’s expected to fight McGregor at a later date.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
