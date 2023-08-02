Michael Chandler Visits Tennessee Titans Training Camp

Chandler also stopped by a local radio station, 104.5 The Zone, to promote UFC’s upcoming event in Nashville this weekend at Bridgestone Arena.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font is the first time that the Octagon has been in “The Volunteer State” since UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis in March of 2019. That main event delivered fireworks, with Pettis landing a superman punch knockout that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Chandler believes the athletes on this weekend’s card are primed to deliver a similar experience for fight fans, and believes that the crowd will show out in a big way.