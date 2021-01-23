Michael Chandler: Ready To Become The Champ

Hooft could feel a shift in Chandler’s energy after he defeated Hooker. The matchup with the New Zealander was a challenging one and getting past him reaffirmed that he’s always belonged fighting at the highest level. The incredible victory also propelled him to fight for the recently vacated UFC lightweight title at UFC 262.

“There was a big switch energy wise, you can just see it. It’s like he is reborn. He fought everybody already and beat everybody already,” Hooft said of Chandler. “It’s a new start for him at the highest level and that gives him that extra energy that you need. You see how energetic he is, and he will do what he has to do to win the belt on Saturday.”

Chandler’s opponent, Charles Oliveira, has had a completely different path to his first UFC title shot. “Do Bronx” joined the UFC in 2010 and has battled his way through some of the toughest featherweights and lightweights on his way to securing the most submission wins in UFC history. Currently, the Brazilian is on an eight-fight win streak, scoring seven finishes as he’s worked his way to the top of the division.

With that much experience and with his particular skill set, Hooft knows that Oliveira is a dangerous opponent, and he believes that he’s more than deserving of the opportunity to fight Chandler for UFC gold.