Michael Chandler Previews Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje | UFC 274

Both of Chandler’s losses came at the hands of the top lightweights in world, current champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Justin Gaethje. Chandler’s former foes will compete to see who will wrap the UFC lightweight belt around their waist at UFC 274.

Chandler has been impressed with Oliveira’s ability to rely on his heart and confidence, recovering from being hurt when Chandler and Dustin Poirier put him in a tough spot. He’s seen Oliveira develop from being just one of the best submission artists on the planet to having hands that can be just as deadly.

Order UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje on PPV

At the same time, Chandler believes Gaethje brings a different level of intensity to a fight. Gaethje is extremely comfortable when things are tense or may seem grim; that’s the moment that Gaethje is the most dangerous.

It’s a bout that has plenty of implications for Chandler, who fights former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson on the PPV portion of UFC 274. If Chandler can put together a flawless performance against “El Cucuy,” he could quickly find himself on the short list of lightweights deserving another crack at the throne.

Watch UFC 274 Countdown: Ferguson vs Chandler

As it stands now, Chandler’s plan is to defeat Ferguson, then head back into the audience and watch Oliveira and Gaethje from the front row and enjoy the show.

Here’s what he’s expecting from Oliveira and Gaethje: