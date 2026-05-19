Michael Chandler | Humbled And Hungry | UFC Freedom 250

One athlete that always seemed destined to be a part of the festivities was Michael Chandler, the 40-year-old all-action lightweight who meets Mauricio Ruffy in the third of seven scheduled fights scheduled to take place on the June 14 event. A proud and passionate American, Chandler always profiled as an obvious choice, but despite that, the Missouri native remains blown away by the opportunity to participate in such a history-making fight card.

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“It’s really, really cool,” began Chandler. “When this fight card first got announced, or the idea —I think it was just a pie-in-the-sky idea to millions of millions of us who are in the sport, who follow the sport, and then it became real. Once it became real, everyone jockeying for position and just praying to God that they were gonna be on the most historic card not just in UFC history, but this is a celebration of America at an amazing time — 250 years, gonna be the biggest sporting event of the entire year, and to be a part of it is gonna be awesome.

“It really is the fulfillment of a dream,” he added. “At the very beginning, when I started this sport, I underperformed in wrestling, and I wanted to do something special in mixed martial arts. I wanted to be on the biggest platform possible. I wanted to change people’s view of what a mixed martial artist is and what this journey is, who we are as human beings outside of the techniques and the blood and the sweat; all the physical aspects of the sport. I’m humbled by the opportunity, and I’m humbled by the platform.”