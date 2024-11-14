Michael Chandler Is Here To Right His Wrongs

Athletes
Michael Chandler is back.
The 38-year-old returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2022, and in what could be described as a whirlwind, Chandler has actually embraced the time he has spent away from fighting.
“The last two years for me have been all about growth and patience,” Chandler said. “Obviously with the way the Conor McGregor thing happened, I like to say it happened for me and not to me. There were definitely moments where it was tough, but overall, as I sit here today, I look back on it and realize it was such a huge blessing for me. I needed a little bit of time off physically, mentally, spiritually. I spent a ton of time with my family, a ton of time working on passions outside of the Octagon. Now I sit here happy, healthy and hard to kill, and I think it's because I was able to take those two years off.”
Since his jaw-dropping front kick knockout over Tony Ferguson in May 2022, Chandler has been calling for rematches against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, and in that callout, he made his case to fight Conor McGregor at 170 pounds.
His wish seemed to be granted after he and McGregor coached season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023, but for months following the show’s conclusion there was never a date solidified of when they would get to do battle themselves. Fast forward a few months and the contract was finally signed for the two to square off in Las Vegas at International Fight Week in June. But that all came to a stop once again when McGregor had to withdraw from the bout due to an injury.
With uncertainty looming around when McGregor would make the return to competition, Chandler decided to turn his attention elsewhere, leading him to a rematch with Oliveira, who he faced back in 2022 for the lightweight title, in just his second UFC fight.
“As we pivoted, the UFC brought up Charles Oliveira,” Chandler said. “He needed a fight. He wants that title back. He is hungry for that title back. He wants to get the title shot back and they said, you’ve got to go through Michael Chandler first. Our first fight was an absolute banger. I won 10-8 in the first round and then slipped up in the second and lost, so I got some making up to do. I’ve got to right a wrong, and what better place to do it than Madison Square Garden? What better time than November 16th at UFC 309, co-main event on the biggest card of the year?”
Chandler had a unique rise to the top, making his debut at UFC 257, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round. His second fight inside the Octagon would be four months later against Oliveira for the title.
Fighter Timeline: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler | UFC 309
Chandler had experience fighting in title fights in Bellator, winning the lightweight title in that promotion, but there is something different about facing someone like Oliveira under the world’s brightest lights. As he reflects on the fighter that stepped in the Octagon on May 15, 2021, versus the one that is going to compete on Saturday night at UFC 309, he sees drastic differences.
“I had two-and-a-half minutes of UFC experience at the time that I stepped inside the Octagon against Charles Oliveira,” Chandler said. “I was a 34-year-old salty veteran. I wasn't new in the sport, but I was new to the UFC and whether people know what that feels like or not, it was something different, it was something bigger and I cracked under the pressure. I didn't fight how I should have fought, I fought recklessly, and I paid for it and that's why we love this sport. Anybody can win on any given night. You make one mistake, and you wake up staring at the lights and your dreams are shattered. Charles Oliveira shattered my dreams of becoming the number one lightweight in the world at UFC 262 and now at UFC 309 I get to right that wrong and I'm excited to go do it.”
Since fighting Oliveira, “Iron” has been a part of some historic fights, such as his Fight of the Year with Gaethje and his fight with Poirier, both in Madison Square Garden. Ending up on the wrong end of both of those fights, Chandler is eager to get things back on track with a win over Oliveira and start his climb back to the title, which he plans to claim in 2025.
As for what fans can expect to see on Saturday night, Chandler’s answer was simple, “vintage Michael Chandler”. He wants to put pressure on Oliveira, keeping his foot on the gas the entire time. When he visualizes getting the victory and getting his hand raised, he believes it will come in the second or third round with a clean, cold knockout of “Do Bronxs”. He is out to put on a show.
“I do believe that I will be a different guy on Saturday night, but still the same old Michael Chandler, who is going to put you on the edge of your seat from bell to bell. I will steal the show at Madison Square Garden November 16th.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024.
