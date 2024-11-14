Michael Chandler Is Here To Right His Wrongs

His wish seemed to be granted after he and McGregor coached season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2023, but for months following the show’s conclusion there was never a date solidified of when they would get to do battle themselves. Fast forward a few months and the contract was finally signed for the two to square off in Las Vegas at International Fight Week in June. But that all came to a stop once again when McGregor had to withdraw from the bout due to an injury.

With uncertainty looming around when McGregor would make the return to competition, Chandler decided to turn his attention elsewhere, leading him to a rematch with Oliveira, who he faced back in 2022 for the lightweight title, in just his second UFC fight.

“As we pivoted, the UFC brought up Charles Oliveira,” Chandler said. “He needed a fight. He wants that title back. He is hungry for that title back. He wants to get the title shot back and they said, you’ve got to go through Michael Chandler first. Our first fight was an absolute banger. I won 10-8 in the first round and then slipped up in the second and lost, so I got some making up to do. I’ve got to right a wrong, and what better place to do it than Madison Square Garden? What better time than November 16th at UFC 309, co-main event on the biggest card of the year?”

Chandler had a unique rise to the top, making his debut at UFC 257, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round. His second fight inside the Octagon would be four months later against Oliveira for the title.