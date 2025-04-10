Michael Chandler | Expect The Spectacular

While his six-fight run in the UFC hasn’t gone entirely to plan - suffering four losses, including a heartbreaking defeat in a fight for the UFC lightweight title - he has lived up to his claim of being one of the most entertaining fighters in the lightweight division.

Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

Take Chandler’s fighting style and add a superstar opponent who carries overwhelming support behind him everywhere he goes, and you have a can't-miss co-main event in Miami that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

While this fight should deliver as much as any of Chandler’s previous UFC bouts, Pimblett presents an entirely new challenge he’s not accustomed to seeing in the Octagon. Chandler typically fights opponents ranked ahead of him, with the only exception being his bout against Tony Ferguson. But after back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira, Chandler now finds himself at another crossroads.