Michael Chandler Breaks Down Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

It’s a treat to have the No. 1 and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighters in the world colliding at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, and Michael Chandler is here for it.
Chandler will definitely be watching, as newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev looks to defend his title against featherweight champion and P4P king Alexander Volkanovski.
Chandler is interested in the fight for obvious reasons, as anything that happens at the top of the division will have a direct effect on the future of the lightweight division.
But he’s also intrigued by the matchup for stylistic reasons and for the simple fact that there’s so much unknown that comes from Volkanovski competing up a weight class versus someone as talented and dominant as Makhachev.
“You got one guy who wants to impose his will, another guy who is really good at adapting to not let his opponent impose his will,” Chandler told UFC.com. “It’s really a fans’ delight to be able to watch these guys, these awesome competitors, compete at UFC 284.”
Chandler explains why each of these two incredible fighters can get their hand raised in Perth, Australia:
Why Makhachev Can Win
“Islam is kind of linear in his approach, he knows he wants to go out there throw a couple bombs, take you down, grapple you and possibly submit you or ground-and-pound you. Volkanovski has a lot more ways to win, but Islam has just proven that when you’re really really good at one thing, it works against the majority of people.
“He wakes up every single morning and says, ‘This is how I fight, and this is what I do and I don’t care who it is standing across the Octagon from me, they will succumb to my demands in the grappling department and the fight.’
“He has the ability to impose his will and impose his gameplan, and it has worked out very well and he’s been very dominant so far.”
Why Volkanovski Can Win
“Volkanovski is just solid everywhere. You talk about him going up a weight class, obviously he’s weighed over 200 pounds when he was a rugby player before he started fighting. You’re not talking about a guy who is a natural 145-pound fighter; you’re talking a guy who’s been above 200 pounds before.
“It will be very interesting to see how his strength plays against Islam. I think he’s better in the striking department, he’s more crisp and more seasoned there. He’s also dangerous enough with the grappling and takedown defense to be able to stop some of Islam’s takedowns. But only time will tell.
“Volkanovski, when it comes to Fight IQ, if he needs to fight a striking battle with Max Holloway, but also more of a grappling battle like he did in another fight against Max Holloway and kind of changed things up, he can do that.
“We have seen Volkanovski get out of these tough situations, these tight situations, change gameplans mid-fight, use his fight instinct and Fight IQ to get the win.
“Volkanovski has a lot more ways to win.”
Who Wins, Makhachev or Volkanovski?
“When it comes to a prediction, it’s so hard to predict fights these days. We all know that Makhachev can go out there and absolutely manhandle him because he’s bigger and stronger and he knows how to grapple better.
“I think if Islam is able to go out there impose his will and get the takedown, it’s not necessarily going to be a short night at the office because I don’t think he’s going to finish Volkanovski, but I think it would be a very dominant decision.
“With that being said….Volkanovski is just good everywhere – he really is. He will put together a second round that’s different than his first, a third round that was different from the two previous and make changes on the fly. If he can do that, I think he’s got better striking and good enough takedown defense to stop Islam’s takedowns.
“If he can do those two things, he’s going to outpoint Islam and I think he’s going to have a higher pace, as well, and eke out a decision that way.”
