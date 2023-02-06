Michael Chandler Breaks Down Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia celebrates his win in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Volkanovski is just solid everywhere. You talk about him going up a weight class, obviously he’s weighed over 200 pounds when he was a rugby player before he started fighting. You’re not talking about a guy who is a natural 145-pound fighter; you’re talking a guy who’s been above 200 pounds before.

“It will be very interesting to see how his strength plays against Islam. I think he’s better in the striking department, he’s more crisp and more seasoned there. He’s also dangerous enough with the grappling and takedown defense to be able to stop some of Islam’s takedowns. But only time will tell.

“Volkanovski, when it comes to Fight IQ, if he needs to fight a striking battle with Max Holloway, but also more of a grappling battle like he did in another fight against Max Holloway and kind of changed things up, he can do that.

“We have seen Volkanovski get out of these tough situations, these tight situations, change gameplans mid-fight, use his fight instinct and Fight IQ to get the win.

“Volkanovski has a lot more ways to win.”

