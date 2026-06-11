Michael Chandler | All Gas, No Brakes | UFC Freedom 250

“I spent so many years outside of the UFC and truly wanting to be in the UFC really, really bad, (but) at other times thinking, ‘Maybe that’s not for me. Maybe the door will never open,’” Chandler said. “It needed to be abundantly clear that I was going to come over to the UFC at the right time, and at the end of 2020, it just felt like the right time. Since then, the UFC has been good on their word, and I’ve been good on my word.

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“When I sat with (UFC Chief Business Officer) Hunter Campbell the first time, I said, ‘Hunter, I wanna be good for your organization. I wanna fight the toughest guys right away. Throw me into the shark-infested waters. Either I am who I say I am or I’m not. I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time,’ and we wanted to kick it off hard with Dan Hooker, the No. 5 guy in the world, to find out if I could sink or swim.”