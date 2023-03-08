Michael Bisping: United Kingdom's First Champion | UFC 30th Anniversary

The UFC journey for “The Count” started with the third season of The Ultimate Fighter. Competing on Team Ortiz, Bisping earned a pair of TKO victories that landed him in the light heavyweight final across from Josh Haynes, whom he also knocked out to earn the six-figure contract. After extending his undefeated record to 15-0 with a trio of wins, a split decision loss to Rashad Evans prompted Bisping to make the move down to middleweight.

There, he ripped another three wins off in a row and found himself back on The Ultimate Fighter – this time as a coach across from former PRIDE champion Dan Henderson. The two settled their secore at UFC 100 with a middleweight title shot on the line. Unfortunately for Bisping, he was on the wrong side of one of the most iconic knockouts in company history.

After splitting his next two bouts, Bisping would collect four consecutive wins from May 2010 to December 2011 that once again put him on the precipice of a title shot. Stepping up to fight Chael Sonnen, Bisping fell short via unanimous decision and spent the next three years splitting the next six fights concluding with a submission loss to Luke Rockhold in November 2014. Thus began Bisping’s late-career surge. A pair of decision wins over CB Dollaway and Thales Leites positioned Bisping for a fight against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva in London.