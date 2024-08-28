Michael Aswell Looks To Stay Busy Following DWCS

With a mandatory eight days of no cardio and a six-week no contact order, no matter who sees Aswell in the cage next, it won’t be until October, but when the clock strikes midnight on his eighth day of the no cardio mandate, Aswell will have his gas tank ready for competition. Full camp or short notice.

“I’m a UFC-caliber fighter,” Aswell said. “I’m on this level so I don’t see myself getting in a position where I get beat badly. My skills match up well and my style is very hard to deal with and very weird. People think all I do is move forward throwing ones and twos, but my rhythm and timing and the way I fight is very weird, which you don’t understand until you’re in the fight with me.”



With a style he feels will thrive on short notice and has turned him into one of the biggest stars in Fury FC history, Michael Aswell is ready for hell and ready for war the second he gets a matchup, no matter where it’s at.



