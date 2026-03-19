Michael Aswell Jr. Understands The Assignment

Aswell Jr. carries the memory of his first UFC win, particularly being with his coaches and team during his first trip to Brazil. When he got the call to face Liverpool’s Luke Riley at UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy in London, he understands the assignment and knows what to expect when he walks into the O2 Arena on March 21.

Full London Fight Card Preview

“I mean, I think the walk is going to be very (energetic),” Aswell Jr. told UFC.com. “Regardless of its cheers or boos, it's still that same vibrations, still the same vibes. Regardless, we're going to take it all in. We're going to use it, and we're going to make that walk. That's one of the best parts about this job is being able to make that walk and see your goals and see your visions ahead as you look at the cage and you walk towards the cage and know that what you're about to go do.”