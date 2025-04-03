Miami Is The Place To Be | UFC 314

The Octagon Returns To South Florida Bringing Attention To One Of The Fastest-Growing Urban Districts In The United States
In recent years, UFC returned and found a new home of sorts in Miami, Florida. The company held the memorable UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 in 2023, the first event in the city since 2003. The 20-year gap was not to be repeated as UFC CEO Dana White sang the cities praises during and after fight week. The mutual affection showed as the Octagon returned to South Beach less than a year later for UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera.
As UFC sets up for UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, its third event in Miami in as many years, more attention continues to pour into Downtown Miami. The heart of the city is home to 162,000 residents and receives as many as six million visitors annually, all who get to experience the unique blend of culture, cuisine and experiences you won’t find anywhere else. It is also home to more jobs, more tax revenue and more businesses than any other neighborhood in Florida. Miami is also the only urban area in the country to have hosted every major sport, highlighting the city’s ability to act as an entertaining host city for any multitude of fan.
Part of the reason the city has shown itself as such a hot bed for major sporting events is the ease with which visitors and residents can get around whether it is with the Brightline and Tri-Rail connecting downtown with the tri-county area or a micro-mobility option like the Freebee downtown circulator. Throughout the area are well-lit and walkable paths and affordable parking garages throughout.
Miami has not only flourished in the sporting realm. Downtown Miami has become Wall Street of the South as financial and tech firms have opened in Miami, and it is also home to Museum Park downtown where the Perez Art Museum Miami and the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science reside. Downtown Miami also hosts myriad arts, music and cultural events and festivals, leading to a record-breaking 52.3 million passengers passing through Miami International Airport in 2023.
