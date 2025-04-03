Miami Is The Place To Be | UFC 314

Part of the reason the city has shown itself as such a hot bed for major sporting events is the ease with which visitors and residents can get around whether it is with the Brightline and Tri-Rail connecting downtown with the tri-county area or a micro-mobility option like the Freebee downtown circulator. Throughout the area are well-lit and walkable paths and affordable parking garages throughout.

Miami has not only flourished in the sporting realm. Downtown Miami has become Wall Street of the South as financial and tech firms have opened in Miami, and it is also home to Museum Park downtown where the Perez Art Museum Miami and the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science reside. Downtown Miami also hosts myriad arts, music and cultural events and festivals, leading to a record-breaking 52.3 million passengers passing through Miami International Airport in 2023.

