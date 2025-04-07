Miami Hosts Key Featherweight Fights That Could Reshape The Division

After taking a year off from competition, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to reclaim the throne he once held for over four years. During his reign, he defended the title against Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega. However, his reign came to a dramatic halt last February when he suffered a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

With a year off to refocus his mind and recover his body, Volkanovski has the chance to get his title back, but it won’t be easy. He faces Brazilian finisher Diego Lopes, who presents a versatile threat unlike anything Volkanovski has encountered before.

Lopes burst onto the UFC scene in 2023 when he stepped in on just a few days' notice to face Top 15 contender Movsar Evloev. Although he wasn’t victorious that night, his constant submission threats and entertaining fight style immediately caught the attention of fight fans worldwide, showcasing his potential.

The 30-year-old has since won five fights in a row, including finishes over Sodiq Yusuff, Pat Sabatini and Gavin Tucker, an unprecedented victory over Dan Ige on just two hours' notice, and a dominant win over Brian Ortega inside Sphere. If Lopes gets the job done on Saturday, his meteoric rise will be comparable only to a select few in UFC history.

