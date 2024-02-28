Miami Is The Place To Be | UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2

Downtown Miami has also become the undisputed Wall Street of the South, with financial and tech firms from across the U.S. and Latin America relocating or opening locations in Miami over the last few years.

With so many people coming into the city it was only right to enhance the public transportation system to accommodate visitors.

Options include the Brightline and Tri-Rail, which connect downtown with the tri-county area, as well as micro-mobility options like the Freebee downtown circulator. The streets of Miami are well-lit and have welcoming walkable areas with plenty of affordable parking garages throughout.

For more information about the city of Miami and its development, learn about the Miami Downtown Development Authority here.