Miami Is The Place To Be | UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2

Find Out What Incredible Options There Are For Visitors In The World-Class City Of Miami
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Feb. 28, 2024

On Saturday, March 9, the world-famous Octagon is returning to the incredible city of Miami for another marquee PPV event. Last year, UFC 287 was one of the biggest and baddest events of 2023, with the fights matching the dynamic energy of “The 305”.

It was almost 20 years between UFC events hosted in Miami, but after the success of UFC 287 and the immaculate vibes of downtown Miami, it was a no-brainer to return right away. Miami is one of the country’s fastest-growing urban districts and has six million annual visitors that come for a one-of-a-kind variety of restaurants, shopping, hotels, parks, museums, sports, and more.

Miami is the only urban area in the country to have hosted every major sport, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, The Orange Bowl, college sports, Esports, rugby, and UFC. If attending a sporting event isn’t your cup of tea, don’t worry, the activity list is endless in Miami.

Here’s a short list of non-sporting options to do in Miami:

As an ever-growing world-class destination, Miami is home to more jobs, more tax revenue, and more businesses than any other city in Florida.

Evidence of Miami’s exponential growth can be found across the city, including the Miami International Airport, which welcomed a record-breaking 52.3 million passengers in 2023. Those numbers made Miami International the busiest airport in Florida and America’s busiest airport for international freight, and second busiest for international passengers.

Downtown Miami has also become the undisputed Wall Street of the South, with financial and tech firms from across the U.S. and Latin America relocating or opening locations in Miami over the last few years.

With so many people coming into the city it was only right to enhance the public transportation system to accommodate visitors.

Options include the Brightline and Tri-Rail, which connect downtown with the tri-county area, as well as micro-mobility options like the Freebee downtown circulator. The streets of Miami are well-lit and have welcoming walkable areas with plenty of affordable parking garages throughout.

For more information about the city of Miami and its development, learn about the Miami Downtown Development Authority here.

Order UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

