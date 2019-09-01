Mexico's Unfamiliarity Helps Prepare Stephens

He’s right, because sheer power and talent will only get you so far. Stephens found that out the hard way over the years, but he made the proper adjustments and, most importantly, he realized that a fighter who isn’t willing to keep learning is falling behind. So after his decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov in March, he reached out to one of his peers for some different looks.

“I put myself up with Tony Ferguson for a while and trained with him and he trains like a Mayweather - he trains hours and hours,” said Stephens of the number one lightweight contender. “I took a buddy up there and he said, 'Damn, I never knew there was somebody else like you. I think you finally found your brother.' (Laughs) I'm training late at night, I'm going on runs when everybody else is sleeping, and I'm doing a lot of different things than other people do and I'm enjoying myself. I know how to fight. You take me to a gas station right now, I guarantee you I know how to knock everybody out there. And it's another opportunity for me to go and put somebody else on the canvas and go home and take care of my family like I always do.”