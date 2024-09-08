Mexican Breakdown | UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili

You might argue that a representative from Mexico could win each of the bouts in the 10-fight spectacle. Despite being born in the United States, both Brian Ortega and Raul Rosas Jr. have familial ties to Mexico. And despite being born on the opposite side of the planet in Tbilisi, Georgia, UFC 306’s main event challenger Merab Dvalishvili has endeared himself to fans south of the border in recent years. As a mere guest at February’s UFC Mexico City last February, he nonetheless received some of the evening’s loudest applause and has been lovingly dubbed “Mexican Merab.”

Order UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili

That said, for the purposes of this piece, we’re going to focus on those seven who call Mexico home, and have the chance to be the pride of their nation at this historic event.

Alexa Grasso