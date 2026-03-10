Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

Robertson made her UFC debut all the way back on December 1, 2017, after appearing on Season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter, submitting Emily Whitmire to move to 4-2 as a professional. Saturday night, she enters her co-main event assignment against Amanda Lemos riding a four-fight winning streak, stationed at No. 8 in the strawweight rankings, and owning the record for the most submission wins in UFC women’s history.

And it still feels like there is even more room for her to grow.

Robertson has been learning on the job throughout her UFC career, but feels like she’s really starting to put it all together of late. Her last two stoppage wins were by TKO, not submission, because her opponents are now so leery of giving their backs and getting tapped out that they’re essentially opening themselves up to getting mauled from top position, and Robertson is rightfully obliging far more than she was before.

Her progression and advancement have been slow and steady over the years, but really accelerated when she returned to the strawweight division a touch under three years ago. Since then, the 30-year-old has gone 5-1 with three finishes and claimed a spot in the Top 10, which gives her the chance to move into the Top 5 available to her with a win on Saturday.