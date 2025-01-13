Merab Dvalishvili | Beloved, Respected And Determined To Hold On To His Crown

They say there’s no rest for the wicked, but that sentiment also applies to beloved champions, too.
Merab Dvalishvili was the toast of his native Georgia when he dethroned Sean O’Malley to capture the undisputed UFC bantamweight title at UFC 306 last September. Now, just four months removed from that night, “The Machine” is revving up for another outing as he prepares to put his title on the line for the first time.
Dvalishvili will take on undefeated Russian contender Umar Nurmagomedov, who burst into title contention with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi last August to put himself in prime position to challenge for the title. Now the pair are booked to collide in the co-main event of UFC 311, which takes place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 18.
Dvalishvili knows that he’s up against a legitimate threat but admitted that he was less impressed with how quickly Nurmagomedov was granted his title shot.
“Umar is a good fighter. It's a big challenge, but he didn’t earn it like the rest of us,” he told UFC.com ahead of fight night.
“We all know that we all work hard to earn to get here. And I haven’t gotten anything easy, but Umar somehow gets it easy. He just complains all the time. Nobody wants to fight him. But there are so many good fighters. He only fought Sandhagen, (who has) no wrestling, and he’s using this excuse; he beat the number two guy, and how he’s here.
“It’s a big challenge, but what I hate is he hasn’t earned it like a UFC fighter should earn it. And then he’s just cocky. He should be humble. That’s what real men should do.”
Stacking the two fighters’ respective resumes side by side, Dvalishvili’s path to the title certainly seems significantly tougher. The Georgian faced fellow prospects early in his UFC career, then defeated a string of respected veterans and contenders, including a trio of former UFC world champions in Jose Aldo, Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo, before earning his shot at the bantamweight crown.
Then-champion O’Malley was being hailed as the sport’s next big superstar, but Dvalishvili ignored the noise, stuck to his gameplan and earned a unanimous decision victory to capture the title.
His championship victory was celebrated back in Georgia, and a homecoming visit shortly after his win showed him just how much he is revered in his homeland.
“Once I stepped out from the plane, the police and the people, everybody, (they were) so happy and proud of me,” he smiled.
It doesn’t matter, young people, old ladies, everybody was watching, everybody was happy, because this is a big deal. Me, as a Georgian guy, fighting in the U.S., then fighting in the UFC, and then becoming UFC champion. That was huge.
“I think if there was an election now, I could become the Georgian president! I’m serious! But I stay away from politics, because politics is dirty and it's a lot of drama. I want to do what I know – that’s fighting, and that’s what I’m best at.”
By winning the bantamweight title, Dvalishvili joined Ilia Topuria as a Georgian UFC champion, and he said that the success of both men inside the Octagon has a bigger effect on their Georgian fanbase than just a short-term feel-good factor. It can change the media narrative and bring more positivity into the lives of their fellow countrymen.
“This is really huge for us,” Dvalishvili explained.
“We have a big heart, we are warrior people, and we are talented, as well. Maybe I'm not talented! But, I mean, Georgians, we are. And for my country, it's been huge.
“Everybody is watching UFC now, it's a top moment in Georgia now. Like, in politics, there is a lot of protesting and stuff. But once they announced my fight and the news came, I think it was on the cover of all of the news.
“Sometimes it’s crazy how this can change and move attention. Fighting news can latch people’s attention onto something else.”
Dvalishvili always knew he’d be celebrated back home in Georgia, but what has also filled his heart is the respect he has received from his peers since reaching the bantamweight summit.
"My country loves me so much. It doesn't matter if I lose or I win, they love me and my family and my people love me,” he said.
“But to go to the MMA gyms and even the UFC PI, I see all the professional fighters and I get respect from them. That was the best, because, yeah, I’m in the club! To get respect from real fighters, I think this is the number one thing that I’m happy about.”
With the backing of his nation and the respect of his peers, Dvalishvili heads into his first title defense against Nurmagomedov aware of the challenge in front of him, but confident in his ability to get the job done and emerge victorious.
“The fight will be really tough. This is a big, big challenge for me, because it's a new face and yeah, he's a good fighter,” he said.
“It’s gonna be a tough fight. A good fight. Of course, I'm gonna be looking for the finish. To win against a top opponent and change his zero to one loss, that will be good.”
