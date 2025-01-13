Merab Dvalishvili | Beloved, Respected And Determined To Hold On To His Crown

Dvalishvili knows that he’s up against a legitimate threat but admitted that he was less impressed with how quickly Nurmagomedov was granted his title shot.

“Umar is a good fighter. It's a big challenge, but he didn’t earn it like the rest of us,” he told UFC.com ahead of fight night.

UFC 311 MAIN EVENT: Makhachev Erases All Doubt | Tsarkukyan's Journey

“We all know that we all work hard to earn to get here. And I haven’t gotten anything easy, but Umar somehow gets it easy. He just complains all the time. Nobody wants to fight him. But there are so many good fighters. He only fought Sandhagen, (who has) no wrestling, and he’s using this excuse; he beat the number two guy, and how he’s here.

“It’s a big challenge, but what I hate is he hasn’t earned it like a UFC fighter should earn it. And then he’s just cocky. He should be humble. That’s what real men should do.”