Merab Dvalishvili | Return of The Machine

Merab Dvalishvili: 'I Am Better Than Him And I Have To Prove It' | UFC 333

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Merab Dvalishvili: 'I Am Better Than Him And I Have To Prove It' | UFC 333

“I’m really excited to be here in Abu Dhabi for fight week,” Dvalishvili said ahead of his first appearance of 2026. “It’s just normal fight week — doing interviews, cutting weight, work out, training. Three days left until make weight, four days left until fight; I can’t wait.

“My body is fine and I’m good,” he said. “Even when I was busy, I never complain because I’m a fighter, and if something bothers me, I’m gonna show up and I’m gonna fight.

“I’m really hungry now this time.”

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Each athlete is dramatically different in terms of energy and approach to life inside versus outside of the Octagon, but the way Dvalishvili typically competes is the way that he moves through life as well.

Appropriately nicknamed “The Machine” for his indefatigable nature and tireless effort, the 35-year-old is the human equivalent of a superball trapped in a constantly tumbling cube, always bouncing off the walls and moving. If you can picture that, you may be able to understand that while Dvalishvili waited for confirmation of when this fight would take place, he started to go a little stir crazy.

Thankfully, the news came, and he had other ways to keep himself occupied.