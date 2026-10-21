Merab Dvalishvili | Return of The Machine

What a difference a year makes. In 2025, Merab Dvalishvili was one of the most active fighters on the roster — a massive statement given that he entered the year as the reigning bantamweight champion.
He successfully defended his title for the first time in January, out-hustling Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311; returned in June to submit former champ Sean O’Malley in a rematch at UFC 316; then defeated Cory Sandhagen just four months later at UFC 320.
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His three successful title defenses tied the divisional best established by his longtime teammate and friend Aljamain Sterling, and the fact that Dvalishvili did it in the span of 10 months was staggering, but he wasn’t finished.
He looked to make history by collecting a fourth successful title defense in a calendar year, putting the title on the line against Russian rival Petr Yan at UFC 323 in December, only to be completely outclassed by the former titleholder, who ended his reign and brought his incredible year to an unceremonious close.
“I’m really excited to be here in Abu Dhabi for fight week,” Dvalishvili said ahead of his first appearance of 2026. “It’s just normal fight week — doing interviews, cutting weight, work out, training. Three days left until make weight, four days left until fight; I can’t wait.
“My body is fine and I’m good,” he said. “Even when I was busy, I never complain because I’m a fighter, and if something bothers me, I’m gonna show up and I’m gonna fight.
“I’m really hungry now this time.”
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Each athlete is dramatically different in terms of energy and approach to life inside versus outside of the Octagon, but the way Dvalishvili typically competes is the way that he moves through life as well.
Appropriately nicknamed “The Machine” for his indefatigable nature and tireless effort, the 35-year-old is the human equivalent of a superball trapped in a constantly tumbling cube, always bouncing off the walls and moving. If you can picture that, you may be able to understand that while Dvalishvili waited for confirmation of when this fight would take place, he started to go a little stir crazy.
Thankfully, the news came, and he had other ways to keep himself occupied.
“At the beginning (of 2026) when I don’t know when I was fighting, it was a little hard because I was waiting for fight news,” admitted Dvalishvili, who won 14 straight prior to dropping the title last December. “Once I got fight news, then I was relaxed and I was fine. I just miss fighting more, and now I think I’ll be myself.
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“I like competition, and I stayed active in wrestling,” continued this weekend’s title challenger, who made three appearances with freestyle wrestling promotion Real American Freestyle. “I think it has helped me keep my mind on something, training for competition, come out to the crowd, feel this pressure.
“I was wrestling in Georgia in front of thousands of people — my people — and it was a different pressure,” he added. “It was just another experience, and I keep getting better and better.”
Now he hopes to funnel those experiences and his overall good feelings into his efforts on Saturday night at Etihad Arena as he faces off with Yan for a third time, and the second consecutive bout where the bantamweight title is hanging in the balance.
Their first encounter came on March 11, 2023, as Dvalishvili was in the midst of his lengthy winning streak that would eventually carry him to the title.
Yan was coming off consecutive split decision losses that had temporarily pushed him to the fringes of title conversations, all the while Dvalishvili forced his way into that same conversation with a dominating performance — setting a UFC record for the most takedowns attempted in a fight with 49.
He was successful on 11 of those attempts and used his suffocating wrestling to mute the Russian’s offensive output, rolling to a clean sweep of the scorecards, with 50-45 scores across the board.
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The former champion Yan righted the ship, earning three straight victories, and in the build to their rematch last year, spoke of carrying an injury into the first meeting, promising things would be different the second time around. And they were.
Yan shut down Dvalishvili’s wrestling attacks, limiting him to just two takedowns on 29 attempts — earning five takedowns on nine attempts himself — all while thoroughly outclassing the incumbent on the feet on the way to earning his own unanimous decision win and becoming a two-time UFC bantamweight champion.
Round 3 is set for Saturday, and Dvalishvili is ready.
“It’s gonna be a great fight,” he said with a smile. “We are fighting three times: first fight, it was one-sided; I win. Second fight, it was one-sided, but very bad for me. This time, I believe I’m gonna win this fight because I believe I’m much better than him and I have to prove it.
“I’ve been working hard, working smart, and all I have to do is just show up, do my thing, and (get my hand raised), and I will have peace,” he said. “Then next week, I’m just gonna chill and enjoy the moment.”
He laughed, knowing that isn’t likely to be the case before explaining what earning a victory this weekend would mean.
“It’s gonna just be peace for me,” said Dvalishvili, more reflective and introspective than normal. “I’m very grateful for what I have, what I achieve, because for me, to fight in the UFC was already a dream, and I’m living my dream. I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna do my best, and win or lose, I’m happy.
“But win in this fight, it will be peace and I can smile and relax and one week, not think about my next fight,” he added. “That will be a good moment, but after one week, I’m gonna start training; I know myself.”
Asked what it will take to topple Yan and reclaim the title, Dvalishvili kept it simple:
“I need to just be myself, fight my fight, and do my best,” he offered. “I know when I put those things together, I can win this fight.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.